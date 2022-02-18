Union City Girl’s Fall in Semi-Finals; Play Saturday Night in Consolation Game

Though the Union City girls dropped a 48-34 decision to third-ranked Gibson County in the District 12-AA semifinals, the Lady Tornadoes did not go down without a fight.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Union City, who had lost in earlier meetings against the Lady Pioneers by 27 and 18 points, cut an 18-point deficit to 40-31 with just under six minutes to play Thursday night at Westview High School.

The Lady Twisters displayed gritty play throughout the contest, but in the end, though, simply couldn’t muster enough offense to complete their effort with a victory.

Union City trailed 13-5 at the end of the first period and 29-16 at halftime.

Amari Bonds made four treys in all to finish with a team-best 14 points for Union City. Khia German ended up with six points, and both Marlee Theobald and Aujani Moss had five markers.

Gibson County improved to (26-3), with Uion City now posting a record of (15-10).

Union City will now face (15-13) Huntingdon in Saturday’s 6:00 consolation game, before Gibson County battles second-ranked (25-2) Westview in the 7:30 championship game.