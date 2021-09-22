Union City Girl’s Headed to Regional Golf Tournament

The Union City girls’ golf team finished runners-up in the District 13A Tournament on Tuesday to earn a spot in next week’s regional.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the Lady Tornadoes trailed only McKenzie at Persimmon Hills in Sharon to take second place in the team portion of the tourney.

Huntingdon was third and will join Union City and the Lady Rebels in Monday’s Region 7A event at the same venue.

Mimi Jenkins finished third individually, with freshman Alli Kate Frilling shooting a pair of 50’s to complete Union City’s scoring.

McKenzie’s Kelly Weatherford earned the title of district champion after firing an 83.

Both the girls’ and boys’ regional will begin Monday morning at 9:00.