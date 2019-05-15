Members of the Union City High School girls’ tennis team show off their regional championship plaque.

The Lady Tornadoes secured the title, when Gussie Parks won a winner-take-all third set of her singles match against Halls’ Cameron Reed at Bethel University to give UC the team title 4-3.

Union City will host Trinity Christian Academy Thursday at 3:00 in the Small Division West Sectionals, with a berth in the state tournament at stake.

Should the Lady Twisters win, they would play in Murfreesboro next Tuesday at 3 p.m.

(Front row, from left) Madison Adams, Emily Fields, Gussie Parks, Meg Kizer, Annie Wade; (Back row, from left) Gracyn Callicott, Erin Gill, Zoe Cagle, Sloan Bearden, Caroline Conley, Sailor Bearden and Olivia Tanner