Union City Girls Tennis Falls in Sectional Play

The Union City girls’ tennis squad saw its team season end at the hands of Madison Academic Magnet School, in a bitter 4-3 defeat at the Middle School courts.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the marathon competition lasted nearly five hours, with a 30-minute break between singles and doubles play not included.

Annie Wade and Molly Kizer recorded singles victories in the match, and the state-bound doubles tandem of Wade and Shelby Bondurant forged a 3-all tie late into the night with a victory, before Madison Academic won the final match behind its own state doubles duo of Mitzi Castro and Sarah Wilson, 8-4.

Easily the longest and most physically and mentally draining match of the day came when Union City’s Gracyn Callicott battled Mitzi Castro for over three-and-a-half hours before the latter prevailed 7-6, 5-7, 6-4.

Wade and Bondurant will still represent the Purple and Gold at next week’s state tournament.

Their quarterfinals doubles match against Watertown’s Blake Griffin and Summer Sesnan set for Thursday morning at 9:00.

As a team, Union City finished play at (17-7) on the year.