Union City Girls Tennis Team Captures District 14 Small Division Championship

(by Union City Communications Director Mike Hutchens)

A brief afternoon shower only delayed another Union City tennis celebration.

Junior Gracyn Callicott gave the Lady Tornadoes their second District 14 Small Division championship in as many days Thursday, winning the tourney’s singles title with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Greenfield’s Maura Shelton.

Callicott’s straight-set victory followed Wednesday’s doubles championship run of Shelby Bondurant and Annie Wade who beat UC teammates Molly Kizer and Mimi Jenkins in a highly competitive final.

All five Lady Tornadoes will now move on to the Region 7 Small Division individual tourney, scheduled for May 17-18. Before that, Union City will play at Halls, May 13, for the regional team championship and a berth in the sectionals.

Callicott – who also won the district singles title as a freshman two years ago — completed the Lady Tornado sweep Thursday, waiting out a little rain in the process.

She ran off three straight games after dropping the opening game of the first set and went on to close out a 6-4 victory. Using steady groundstrokes, Callicott then dominated the second set while not allowing Shelton a single game.

“Coach (Monty) Mooney and I had high expectations for our girls going into this tournament,” UC head coach Tom Sisco said. “To their credit, the doubles tandems of Wade and Bondurant and Jenkins and Kizer let it be known early in district play they were the teams to beat. The championship match Wednesday was something they had been anticipating for a while and seeing them play for the championship demonstrated their great work ethic and commitment.

“I think Gracyn having played in big postseason matches before was a factor in her favor Thursday. She played a little tentative to begin with, but once she settled into the match, her serve and ground strokes simply overpowered a very good player in Shelton. She’s established herself as someone our team confidently looks to for big wins.”