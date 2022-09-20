Union City Girls Win District Golf Championship; Boys Take Runner-Up Honors

In high school golf on Monday, the Union City girls claimed the District 13A tournament.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Alli Kate Frilling, Mimi Jenkins, Adaline Rice finished 3rd, 4th and 5th individually.

The Union City boys finished runner-up in the District 13A play.

In individual play, Nolan Chandler placed 2nd with Reese Paschall placing 4th.

Both the boys and girls teams will now advance to Monday’s Regional Tournament at The Farms in Dyersburg.