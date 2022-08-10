Union City Girls Win Second Straight Golf Match; Middle School Football Hampered by Weather

The Union City High School girls golf team won for the second time this season, with a nine-stroke victory over visiting Gibson County.

The Lady Tornadoes shot 92 as a team at Poplar Meadows Country Club, and were paced by match medalist Mimi Jenkins, who shot a 42.

Her sister, Bertie, came in with a 50, followed by Adaline Rice 44, Allie Kate Frilling 46, and Molly Kizer at 55.

The Twister boys were edged 177-180 by Gibson County.

Nolan Chandler’s 43 represented Union City’s best score. Reese Paschall registered a 44, Logan Vincent shot 46, and Landon Hauhe came in with a 47.

Also, for the Tornadoes, Jack Harris shot 50, Maddox Dunn had a 54, Carter Pruitt finished with a 55, Hayden Searcy came in with a 58, and Landon McAdams totaled a 59.

In Middle School football, Union City’s season opener against Fulton County was first delayed by lightning, then canceled after a lengthy weather delay.

The Tornadoes had taken their opening possession and marched inside the Pilots 10 yard-line, before the contest was called at the 2:47 mark of the first period.

No decision has been made regarding a make-up date.