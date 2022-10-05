Union City Golf Team Finishes Historic Season at State Tournament

The Union City High School golf team completed their first ever trip to the State Tournament.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the team of Alli Kate Frilling, Mimi Jenkins and Adeline Rice posted a score of 189 on Tuesday, following their 180 on Monday.

The underclassman line-up finished sixth as a team in Class-A, with hopes of returning next season.

During the two-day event in Sevierville, Frilling finished with a 179, good for 19th place in the 46 player field.

Jenkins and Rice tied for 27th in the State Tournament field.

With Union City earning their first ever state golf tournament bid, coach Jason Qualls called the appearance a “good experience in so many ways”.