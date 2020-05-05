A Union City High School golf team member will continue the sport on the college level.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Joyner Caldwell will play golf and continue his studies at Bryan College, in Dayton, Tennessee.

The liberal arts school competes on the NAIA level and participates in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.

Caldwell helped the Golden Tornadoes to a district runner-up finish last season, and spot in the regional tournament.

In attending the college, Caldwell will also receive both academic and worship arts music financial aid.