Union City Golfers Take Local Match at Wynridge

The Union City boys golf team took their match at Wynridge Golf Course on Monday….(photo: Mike Hutchens – School Communications Director)

Reese Paschall was the medalist, shooting a 40 at Wynridge to pace the Purple and Gold, which finally got in a match after three postponements last week.

Both Landon Hauhe and Nolan Chandler shot 41s for UC. Carter Watts finished with a 52 and Cameron Thompson carded a 55.

Union City shot a 174 as a team to easily outdistance Huntingdon (232) and OC, which had just three players play.

The Lady Tornadoes shot 104 as a team to win their match.

Mimi Jenkins had the day’s best score with a 48. Teammates Molly Kizer and Addi Hooks shot 56 and 58, respectively.

Union City’s next match is next Monday at the Weakley County Country Club.

