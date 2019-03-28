Art work from a former Union City High School student is now featured in the trailer of a newly released blockbuster horror movie.

Phillip Mayberry, now a Junior at Middle Tennessee State University, had his work accepted for the Jordan Peele movie, “Us”.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Mayberry spoke about his art creation for the film.

Mayberry then described the inspiration that led to his creation.

The 2009 Union City graduate said the appearance in the movie trailer has now brought additional recognition for all of his work.

Now majoring in Graphic Design at MTSU, Mayberry said his love for art came at an early age.

“Us” has seen considerable success since opening on March 22nd in the United States.

The movie had a budget of $20 million dollars, but has already grossed over $102 million dollars in ticket sales.