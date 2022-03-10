March 10, 2022
Union City Greeting Party for Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration

Union City school faculty and student athletes held a greeting party for the upcoming Pre-K and Kindergarten registration….(photos by Mike Hutchens – Union City Schools Communications Director)

Union City Elementary School faculty, and student-athletes from the high school, formed a greeting party at the Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Tennessee.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the group answered questions about the upcoming registration for Pre-K and kindergarten for the upcoming school year.

The meet-and-greet allowed prospective students and their parents to get additional information and ask questions before the sign-ups.

Pre-K and Kindergarten registration will take place at Union City Elementary School on March 17th from 9:00 until 6:00.

