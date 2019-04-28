The Union City School System and entire community is mourning the tragic loss of beloved Union City Elementary School music teacher Kathleen Parker.

The 48 year old Mrs. Parker, collapsed Friday evening while participating in the seventh annual “Glo For A Cure 5K Run/Walk”, that benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Attempts to revive her by medical personnel were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City just before 9:30 p.m.

“We are heartbroken,” Union City Director of Schools Wes Kennedy said. “We are family here (at Union City Schools), and when an unthinkable tragedy like this happens to one of our own, we all hurt and are devastated.

“There are no words applicable to describe the heartache.

“Mrs. Parker was simply the best music teacher anywhere.”

Kennedy said extra counselors will be on campus at UCES Monday morning to assist students and staff with dealing with their grief.

“We never know what life may bring. Please hug your family and tell them that you love them sometime this weekend,” Kennedy said in an email and voice recording to faculty, students and their parents on Saturday.

Mrs. Parker is survived by her husband, Luke, and three sons – twins Mason and Zach, 2015 graduates of UCHS, and Caleb, a current junior at Union City High School.