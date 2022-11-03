Union City Heads to Memphis for Round 1 of Football Playoffs

The Union City Golden Tornadoes will begin their quest for a Class-2A State Championship with a road trip to Memphis.

Coach Nick Markle’s (8-2) Tornadoes will face the (8-2) War Eagles of Freedom Prep on Friday night.

Coach Markle talked about his season going into Round 1 of the playoffs.(AUDIO)

With only their fourth appearance in the state playoffs, coach Markle said Freedom Prep will bring some talent to the field.(AUDIO)

The game will be played at Arthur Halle Stadium in Memphis, located at 2602 Mt. Moriah Road.

Kickoff is set for 7:00.

Advance tickets will be sold by the GoFan digital ticket platform of gofan.com/tssaa for $8.00, or purchased at the gate for $10.00.

Kickoff of Friday night’s game will begin at 7:00, with broadcast on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 6:30.