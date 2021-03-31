Union City High School Adds 13 Students to 30-Plus ACT Club

The list of elite ACT achievers has grown at Union City High School.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said 13 more students have become members of the prestigious 30-plus ACT club.

The new standout students will be honored with their names on a centerpiece plaque, which sits among the school’s championship trophies in the main lobby of the high school.

With the addition of the 13 students, more than 200 names are now listed on the 30-plus ACT plaque.

Students who achieved the 30-plus score include: Hope Kennedy, Laken Prather, Khali Brooks, Leah Wisener, Sara Ullrich, Jason Bone, Matthew Parr, Daniel Edwards, Ben Martinek, Owen Rodgers, Gabriel Qualls, Alexander Cox and Carter Bondurant.