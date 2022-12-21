Union City High School Adds Five Individuals to the “Hall of Honors”
On Tuesday night, five people were inducted into the Union City High School “Hall of Honors” in ceremonies directed by school administration.
School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the honorees included Debbie Conley and Elizabeth Miller for tennis, Destiny Kenton for track and field, Sophie Theobald for softball, and Larry Speed as a contributor.
A photo of the honorees has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.