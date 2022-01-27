Union City High School Adds to Beta Club Members

The Union City High School Beta Club grew in numbers this week.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said 18 freshmen class members were inducted into the prestigious society.

New members received a certificate and membership pin upon initiation to the club.

Beta Club requirements at Union City High School includes maintaining a 93 average in all classes, and an 89 average for magnet school students.

A new requirement, implemented this year, requires students to maintain at least five community service hours per year to remain active.

Any grade of ‘D’ or ‘F’ results in immediate expulsion.

The induction this week now brings the high school Beta Club roll up to 87 members.

Andrew Nipp and Susan Searcy serve as the other club sponsors.