Union City High School Announces Cheaper Tickets for Tuesday Game at Milan
Fans who plan on attending the February 1st Union City at Milan basketball games, may purchase tickets online for a significant discount.
School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said tickets may be bought digitally for $6 each, plus a small online fee.
There will be an option to buy tickets at the door, but those tickets will cost $10 each.
Milan’s digital ticket service is ticketspicket.com.
Tipoff for the girls game is set for 6:00, with broadcast on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 5:40.