Union City High School Beta Club Holds Trunk-or-Treat

The first-ever Trunk-or-Treat was a big hit for the Union City High School Beta Club Monday.

More than 250 children turned out for the inaugural event that was held on the Elementary School campus.

Club members handed out candy, oversaw face-painting and numerous games, and entertained many visitors who enjoyed the festivities in a safe environment.

The high school Art Club and sponsor Hilary Webb, and Union City Key Club and sponsor Carolyn Nipp also helped with the gathering.

“We wanted to have something for families that was safe and fun, and I think we achieved that goal,” Beta Club sponsor Ashley Martin said. “We’re grateful to the Art Club and the Key Club for their involvement and would like to collaborate with other clubs to make it bigger and better in the future.

“Our club members had a great time interacting with young children and this is something we plan on making an annual event.”