Union City High School Beta Club Member Wins State Honor

Union City High School Beta Club member Sara Ullrich is now a state champion.

Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Ullrich won first place in the English Language Arts Division at the State Beta Club convention in Nashville.

With her win, Ullrich will now compete on a national level this Summer.

Ullrich is a member of the schools 30-plus ACT Club, a Top-10 student, and member of the softball and volleyball teams.

The Union City High School Beta Club has 98 members.