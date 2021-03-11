Union City High School carpentry class, Discovery Park of America make good partners

Union City High School and Discovery Park of America have become partners in a win-win association.

Union City Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens says John Graham’s Construction Trades classes have taken on the project of building wooden trash receptacle covers for numerous locations around Discovery Park of America.

Graham says his students would build “around 10 coverings” in all with Discovery Park providing materials for the work. The project should be completed in another week or so.

“We were looking for a project for our carpentry classes and let it be known,” Graham said. “The folks at DPA reached out and we were thrilled to have this opportunity to help them and for our students to get the chance to use some of the things they’ve been taught in class.”

“The kids got really excited when I told them about what we were doing and wanted to know immediately exactly where the receptacles would be going at the park. It gives them a little ownership of their work to know that this is something not only for our own community to see, but also will be on display for the many others who tour and enjoy DPA.”

Discovery Park of America President and CEO Scott Williams echoed the teacher’s comments.

“We are excited to have students from Union City High School helping us with projects around the park,” Williams said. “Incorporating our local young people in different projects brings a sense of pride to the museum and heritage park.

“We invite guests from all over the region to visit the park, and to have something that is handcrafted by local students is something special.”

