Things are already starting to shape up for the 2020-21 Union City High School Cheer Squad.

A group of a dozen girls has been selected to represent the Purple and Gold athletic teams for the next school year under head coach Kim Sherwood.

The 2020-21 UCHS Cheer Squad includes: Talea Buford, Megan Burney, Reagan Durkee, Angel Edwards, Amber Finch, Ariel Hughes, Kanyla Jackson, Laken Prather, Trinity Reese, Yolanda Sims, Maggie Suiter and Anna Willett.