The Union City High School boys placed 7th in the TSSAA Small Division Cross Country State Tournament in Hendersonville.

Twenty-two teams took part in the Small Division state.

The Golden Tornadoes BJ Frankum was 16th overall, and Cedrion Cook placed 18th, among a field of 160 runners.

It marked Union City’s fourth straight trip to the state meet.

Freshman Bailey Wagoner placed 25th in a field of 165 competitors for the Lady Tornadoes, and produced a personal-best time.