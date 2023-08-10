Union City High School Completes Hall of Honors Makeover

The spotlight that shines on past Union City High School athletic standouts and noteworthy contributors has become much brighter over the summer.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the school’s prestigious Hall of Honors has undergone a dramatic long-needed makeover, becoming a must-see showplace in the upper level of Marty Sisco Gymnasium.

High School Principal/Athletic Director Jacob Cross and Vice Principal John Graham were significant players in the process, which replaced the more than 220 aging photos of inductees with a trio of 86-inch digital monitors that showcase those who’ve been honored in an enhanced state.

Still slides with three photos on each will rotate on the video boards, each remaining on display for several seconds. One monitor is designated for basketball, another for football honorees, and the third features other standouts and special contributors to various programs.

The school’s four state football team championship photos have also been added to the landscape, joining pictures of Union City’s six boys and girls state titlists in basketball.

The state-of-the-art display represents an upgrade to the school’s proud athletic history and gives the area a less cluttered and cleaner look for fans and stakeholders to enjoy the one-of-its-kind exhibit.

A true ‘team’ effort, Cross noted the contributions of summer workers who repaired and painted the area, staff members, maintenance crew member Tony Westbrooks, who provided his electrical expertise, and high school teacher Kelly Hutchens, who lent her vast technology skills to complete the project.

The support of upper-level administration was also critical.

“It’s hard to keep the smile off my face when I look at this,” Cross said while doing a final walk-through and examining the finished product. “No picture, series of photos, or even a video can do it justice. To remember back to what it looked like just a couple of months ago and see the area now, it’s a tremendous upgrade to a very important part of our athletic legacy at Union City High School. So many contributed to bringing this area up to the 21st century. It started with a meeting of the Hall of Honors committee last fall, and to see the area turn into a true showplace and for the project to become a reality has been amazing.”

“We hope our own people and visitors will enjoy it. I know I certainly have been proud to be a small part of it. I hope fans of our athletic teams, whether they’re here for basketball games, volleyball matches, or other events, will take a couple of minutes to enjoy and appreciate it.”