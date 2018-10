Due to the volume of traffic around its campus with the Union City Elementary School students also there today, Union City High School will dismiss its students Wednesday afternoon at 2:00.

Both UC Director of Schools Wes Kennedy and UCHS Principal Jacob Cross said they hope the decision will ease congestion in and around the campus with numerous car riders and bus routes.

UCES students will remain on their regular schedule, time-wise, and will dismiss in front of the Civic Auditorium.

