Union City’s season-opening football game, scheduled for this Friday night against Lake County, has been canceled.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens says Lake County Athletic Director Mike Moore notified Union City school officials Sunday afternoon, indicating two Falcon players had tested positive for COVID-19.

A decision was then made to quarantine the entire team.

According to Moore, the tests were administered on Thursday and the results reported Sunday.

Lake County will also cancel its Week 2 game against Crockett County.

Per TSSAA rules, Union City will be credited with a win, and Lake County will have a “no-contest” on its record.

First-year Tornado head coach Nick Markle is now left scrambling to find a Week 1 opponent, only one day after completing a new schedule.

With Memphis opponents MLK and Booker T. Washington no longer available to fulfill their spots in Weeks 2 and 4, respectively, Union City has added USJ for August 28th at home, and a road game at South Fulton on September 11th.