September 29, 2021
Union City High School Golfer Earns Trip to State Class-A Tournament

Union City High School golfer Molly Kizer has earned a spot in the girls Class-A State Golf Tournament on October 7th….(photo: Mike Hutchens – School Communications Director)

Union City High School will be represented in the Class-A Girls State Golf Tournament.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Molly Kizer will take part in next weeks event, following her qualification at the Region-7A Tournament.

At Persimmon Hills in Sharon, Kizer recorded an 18-hole score of 93, which placed her fourth in the regional field.

As a Top-5 finisher, Kizer earned the right to play in the 36-hole state tournament, located this year at the Sevierville Golf Club on October 7th.

