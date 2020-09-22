In the Region 7 golf tournament on Monday, Union City’s Carter Walton earned his spot in the Small Division State Tournament with a third place finish.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Walton shot a 76 on the day, which was tied with Milan’s Taylor Davis.

Davis was awarded the runner-up finish following a two hole playoff with Walton.

McKenzie’s Jonathan Moore claimed the individual Region Championship with a 74.

The Small Division State Tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday at the WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester.