Graduation at Union City High School will take place as planned.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said commencement ceremonies for the Senior Class will be held as originally scheduled on Saturday, May 16th at 8:00 at War Memorial Stadium.

Principal Jacob Cross, with the blessing of Director of Schools Wes Kennedy and the Union City School Board, made the decision on Tuesday.

The decision coincided with Monday’s announcement by Governor Bill Lee, that he would allow the COVID-19 inspired “Stay at Home” order to expire on April 30th.

Cross said the graduation event will be modified some, with social distancing guidelines that are expected to remain in place across the state.

Each of the 91 graduates will receive six tickets for family members, with assigned seats on the football field with distancing regulations in place.

Cross also announced a tentative date of June 20th for prom.

Awards Day has been canceled, but the Top-10, valedictorian, salutatorian and local scholarship winners will be announced by the school’s website and other social media on May 8th.