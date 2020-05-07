Union City High School will have their graduation ceremonies this month, but not in the traditional setting.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Union City seniors will graduate as originally scheduled on May 16th at 8:00, at War Memorial Stadium.

School administration and personnel have worked on plans to honor this year’s graduating class of 91 students, while also adhering to social distancing guidelines and other policy and safety procedures during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, High School principal Jacob Cross said the Senior class wanted the opportunity to cross the stage for their diplomas.

The ceremony will include an elevated stage in the south endzone of War Memorial Stadium, with students sitting in specially marked chairs spaced six feet apart.

With each student receiving six tickets for family and friends, those guests will also sit on the football field in spaced, blocked seating behind the graduates.

On Monday, the graduating class of Seniors will report to War Memorial Stadium for a practice and walk through, while also receiving their caps and gowns.