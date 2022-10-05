Union City High School Holds College Fair Day

More than 20 colleges and universities, along with branches of the military, were part of the recent Union City High School College Fair Day.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said representatives from local and regional institutions were part of a set-up in the commons area, where they dispersed information and answered questions.

Participating schools included UT-Martin, Murray State, Bethel University and Dyersburg State, along with the universities of Alabama, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Memphis.

Military officials from the U.S. Army, Air Force and National Guard were also there to assist students.

Both senior and junior students had the opportunity to meet with the participating representatives concerning their possible choices following high school graduation.

Photos from the event have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.