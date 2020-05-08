Here is the list of honored Union City High School graduates:

Memorial and Tribute Scholarships

Marshall Cunningham Scholarship – Davie Townes

This award for approximately $5,000 scholarship total ($1,250 each year for four years) is funded by the Cunningham family, who all were educated in the UC School System.

Wilford Gray Memorial Science Collegiate Scholarship – Kyle Herrell

This $1,000 scholarship is awarded annually by Bill and Carol Latimer in memory of Wilford Gray, who taught in the Science Department at Union City High School for 43 years.

David Isbell Memorial Scholarship – Carson Corley

This $1,000 scholarship is given each year by Bill and Carol Latimer in memory David Isbell.

Marion Reithel Music Scholarship – Caleb Parker

This $1,000 scholarship is sponsored by Bill and Carol Latimer and meant as a tribute to “the Music Man” Marion Reithel.

Baxter Wheatley Scholarship – Joyner Caldwell

This $1,500 scholarship is awarded in recognition of Baxter Wheatley’s contributions to the Union City School System and is sponsored by Bill and Carol Latimer.

Charles Miller Future Educator Scholarship – Amelia Kingrey

This $1,000 scholarship is in honor of Charles Miller, who served as an English teacher at Union City High School for 30 years.

Susan Parr Future Educator Scholarship – AJ Morris

This $1,000 scholarship is in honor of Susan Parr, who served as technology coordinator and a teacher at Union City High School for 25 years.

CUMULATIVE TOP 10 RANKING

Hudson Calfee, Davie Townes, Sam Theobald, Kyle Herrell, Blade Johnson, Briley Coffey, Trey Smith, Caroline Conley, Zoe Cagle and Reice Gray

2019-20 SENIOR TOP 10 (Alphabetical Order)

Zoe Cagle, Hudson Calfee, Briley Coffey, Caroline Conley, Kyle Herrell, Blade Johnson, Caleb Parker, Trey Smith, Sam Theobald and Davie Townes

2019-20 JUNIOR TOP 10 (Alphabetical Order)

Jason Bone, Dalton Bone, Korneilous Brown, Elijah Cavalier, Tammy Huynh, Ben Martinek, Ben McMillan, Matthew Parr, Gabe Qualls and Leah Wisener

2019-20 SOPHOMORE TOP 10 (Alphabetical Order)

Kamia Cross, Daniel Edwards, Gabrielle Jones, Hope Kennedy, Silas Petty, Olivia Tanner, Kobe Terrell, Sara Ullrich, Ella Virgin and Annie Wade

2019-20 FRESHMAN TOP 10 (Alphabetical Order)

Susan Armstrong, Khali Brooks, Reagan Durkee, Chloe Meade, Emma Powell, Owen Rodgers, Jocelyn Ruiz, Katherine Schlager, Madeline Underwood and Charlton Wisener

GRADUATING WITH STATE DISTINCTION

Cumulative average must be a ‘B’ and have ONE of the following:

31 composite ACT

3 or more on 2 AP Tests

National Merit Scholarship finalist or semi-finalist

Attended Governor’s School

Received All-State Music Honor

Earned 12 or more semester hours of post-secondary credit.

Hudson Calfee, Briley Coffey, Leah Beth Faulkner, Reice Gray, Kyle Herrell, Blade Johnson, Caleb Parker, Sam Theobald and Cale Yates

PRESIDENTIAL AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

Must have cumulative a 90 percent average and ONE of the following:

28 or higher on ACT Reading

26 or higher on ACT Math

Zoe Cagle, Hudson Calfee, Briley Coffey, Caroline Conley, Nicholas DeRosia, Reice Gray, Madison Halstead, Kyle Herrell, Blade Johnson, Amelia Kingrey, Caleb parker, Jonathan Ransom, Tucker Rivers, Trey Smith, Sam Theobald, Haley Thomas, Davie Townes, Abigail Wagner, Kallie Worrell and Cale Yates

PRESIDENTIAL AWARD OF ACHIEVEMENT

Must have ONE of the following:

90 percent cumulative average

28 or higher on ACT Reading

26 or higher on ACT Math

Diego Arriaga, Sloan Bearden, Nicholas Boyd, Kayleigh Burch, Joyner Caldwell, Dylan Coffey, Carson Corley, Alexia Couch, Kyndall Davis, Olivia Dysart, Leah Falkner, Shadimon Henry, Reed Hughey, Sydney Johnson, Mariah Johnson, Aubree Keeling, Damans Maldonado, Ali Nelson, Maria Vazquez, Lillian Virden and Ali Wheatley

GRADUATING WITH HONORS

Must have ALL of the following:

ACT English — 18

ACT Math — 22

ACT Reading — 22

ACT Science — 23

Zoe Cagle, Joyner Caldwell, Hudson Calfee, Briley Coffey, Caroline Conley, Carson Corley, Nicholas DeRosia, Olivia Dysart, Reice Gray, Kyle Herrell, Reed Hughey, Blade Johnson, Amelia Kingrey, AJ Morris, Caleb Parker, Jonathan Ransom, Tucker Rivers, Trey Smith, Sam Theobald, Haley Thomas, Davie Townes, Abigail Wagner, Kallie Worrell and Cale Yates

2020 TENNESSEE SCHOLARS

Diego Arriaga, Brooke Batey, Sloan Bearden, Hudson Calfee, Briley Coffey, Caroline Conley, Alexia Couch, Kyndall Davis, Leah Beth Faulkner, Kyle Herrell, Blade Johnson, Sydney Kate Johnson, Aubree Keeling, Amelia Kingrey, Caleb Parker, Jonathan Ransom, Tucker Rivers, Haley Thomas, Davie Townes and Kallie Worrell