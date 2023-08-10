Union City High School Hosting Football Jamboree on Friday Night

Union City and Covington will square off in the second annual Purple and Gold Football Jamboree at War Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said both the high school and middle school teams from each school will participate, with time also allotted for a freshman/jayvee scrimmage session.

Action will begin at 6 p.m. when Union City Middle School faces Crestview for a 20-minute period.

At 6:30, a combination of freshman and junior varsity players from Union City and Covington will square off for another 20-minute segment.

The jamboree will conclude when the varsity teams from Union City and Covington scrimmage for two 20-minute periods.

The clock will run continuously until the last two minutes of each quarter, when regular time will be kept.

Special teams will not be live, and there will be no kickoff or punt returns.

Admission to the event is $7 if tickets are purchased on the Ticket Spicket digital app.

Tickets will cost $10 each if bought at the gate, and no passes will be accepted.