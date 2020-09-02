The Union City Golden Tornadoes again have an open date on their football schedule.

Due to the effects of COVID-19, the Union City at South Fulton game for September 11th has been scrubbed.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the Red Devils were forced to shut down the program for two weeks, due to a player testing positive for the virus.

With South Fulton already having to reschedule a Region 7-A game against Gleason, the team needed the September date of the 11th to play another Region 7-A game at Greenfield.

Union City obliged the request by South Fulton, with coach Nick Markle and Athletic Director Shane Sisco looking for an opponent to fill the date.