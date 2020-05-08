Union City High School has announced that Hudson Calfee is this year’s Valedictorian of the Senior Class, with Davie Townes the Salutatorian.

Calfee is the son of Dr. Michael and Janet Calfee, and a member of the Top-10 in each of his four years at Union City High School, along with being a member of the prestigious 30-plus ACT Club.

He earned Valedictorian honors after posting a 4.0 grade point average.

Miss Townes is the daughter of David and Kristi Townes, and earned the Salutatorian honor with a 3.96 grade point average.

She has been a Top-10 student all four years, served as president of the Beta Club and was a member of the band color guard.

High School Principal Jacob Cross, and guidance counselor Susan Searcy, also released the names of recipients of several scholarships, the list of Top 10 students from each class from 2019-20 and numerous other awards and honors.