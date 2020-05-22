School officials in Union City have canceled plans for this years high school prom.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the decision was made due to ongoing social distancing guidelines that are expected to remain in place into the summer.

The prom had originally been scheduled for April 25th, and was pushed back to June 20 in an attempt to hold the annual event.

Principal Jacob Cross said it was impossible to put that many students in one venue and maintain the recommendations for the safe distances.