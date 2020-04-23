Union City High School has again been ranked among the very best in both the nation and state.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said U.S. News and World Report listed Union City as a “2020 Best High School” for the fifth time in the last six years.

The announcement comes from the publications annual rankings of high schools across America.

Principal Jacob Cross told Thunderbolt News that students and staff now look forward to achieving the national recognition.

The ranking means Union City was in the top 40-percent among more than 18,000 high schools in the country, with a U.S. News-trademarked “Best High Schools” award banner to be presented to the school.

Union City also ranked 33rd overall in Tennessee, which was the highest among rural West Tennessee schools, and of nearly 400 schools in the state.