The Union City High School student body and staff were rewarded with free unlimited chicken wings, ice cream and soft drinks for having no in-school physical altercation issues last semester.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Principal Jacob Cross planned the treat for those in his building, with the incentive tradition started a few years ago.

Following the feast, the student body then filed to the gymnasium, where more than 150 were rewarded with the Tornado Pride Award.

There were also random drawings for $200 in cash for each grade of students, with those who qualified for the honor then given the rest of the day off from classes.

In order to qualify for Tornado Pride status, students must have no detentions or unexcused absences, and have no grade under a C.