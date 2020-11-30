Heightened safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic have prompted Union City High School to further scale back attendance at home basketball games to begin the season.

After announcing earlier in the month that the overall crowd would number no more than one-third the capacity of Marty Sisco Gymnasium, high school administration has made the difficult decision to allow even fewer people at games.

Principal Jacob Cross said each player, on both Union City’s girls’ and boys’ teams and the cheerleading squad, will be allowed to put the names of four people on a list who will be allowed to purchase game tickets at the gate.

People with their names placed on the list will be eligible to pay the admission fee, or present an already-purchased season basketball pass or an All-Sports ticket to gain entry to a game.

Opposing schools will be allowed two names per-player for paid admission.

Union City, like many other schools, is also not allowing opposing cheerleaders this season.

Principal Cross said the admission guidelines will be in place until the end of the first semester, with the plan to be reevaluated at the beginning of January.