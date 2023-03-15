Union City High School SCOPE Delegates Speak at School Board Meeting

Union City school board members heard a report from the recent SCOPE delegates.

On Monday morning, the four high school students, who attended the Student Congress on Policies in Education, explained their time meeting with other students.

Jaden Jurgiel talked about her time at the conference, which took place at Belmont University.(AUDIO)

Lucas Greer said he learned a lot from working with other students.(AUDIO)

School board chairman Karl Ullrich addressed the SCOPE members following their presentation.(AUDIO)

A photo of the Union City delegates, and their chaperone Laura Bright, has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.