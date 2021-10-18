Union City High School Staff and Student’s Mourning Loss of Classmate

A senior student at Union City High School was killed in an automobile accident on Sunday in Obion County.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said students and staff are mourning the death of Julianne Becton, who passed away Sunday evening from injuries suffered in an auto accident that occurred earlier in the day.

Becton died at The Regional One Medical Center in Memphis after being airlifted.

Two other Union City High School students, senior Kaigan Davis and sophomore Kyler Southerland, were also injured in the wreck and were briefly hospitalized locally.

Both were treated and released Sunday evening.

A prayer vigil for the students and their families was held at War Memorial Stadium Sunday night.

School system counselors, Young Life leaders and area youth leaders are available to students today on all three campuses.

Union City High School Principal Jacob Cross said Julianne was a wonderful student with the sweetest spirit.

Julianne’s mother, Elizabeth Becton, is a longtime educational assistant in the Union City Elementary School special education department.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.