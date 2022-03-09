Union City High School Student Chosen for Governor’s School Studies

A Union City High School junior has been selected to attend the prestigious Tennessee Governor’s School for Sciences and Engineering.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Charlton Wisener was one of just 75 students to receive a fully-funded scholarship to the program.

More than 700 highly qualified applicants across the state applied for the selection.

This year’s School for Sciences and Engineering is a four-week in-person residential program.

It will be held May 29th-thru-June 25th on the campus of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

The program will expose participants to contemporary research areas in STEM fields through a series of guest lectures, lab tours, department open houses, and educational field trips.

All students will take standard STEM courses in the morning, with afternoon choices to include biology, chemistry, industrial and systems engineering, and materials science engineering.