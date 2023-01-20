Union City High School Student Named Candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

A Union City High School senior student has been named a candidate in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Owen Rodgers was one of more than 5,000 candidates selected, from nearly 3.6 million graduating students this year.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the President, with inclusion being one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors.

Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.

A distinguished panel of educators will review these submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April, with the U.S. Department of Education to announce the Scholars in May.

Owen Rodgers is the son of Chris and Christie Rodgers of Union City.