March 7, 2022
Union City High School Students Recognized by Kiwanis Club

These Union City High School students have been named “Students of the Month” by the Union City Kiwanis Club….(photo: Mike Hutchens – Union City Schools Communications Director)

A representative from each grade at Union City High School has earned “Student of the Month” honors from the Union City Kiwanis Club.

The group will be formally recognized at the civic club’s luncheon on Thursday, at the Exchange Street Church of Christ.

Among those students receiving the special recognition this month are:

Freshman – Addison Kitchen

Sophomore – Stephanie Chen

Junior – Hayden Moon

and Senior – Jayda Disney.

The Student Achiever was announced as Pilot Tate.

Charles Choate

