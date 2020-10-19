Union City High School students are taking advantage of distance learning this week due to coronavirus.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the decision was made due to rising numbers of positive cases among staff members.

With those cases, Hutchens said quarantine was necessary for many students due to contact tracing.

The availability of computers for high school students made the distance learning option a clear choice for the week.

A decision will be made on Thursday about the status of next week’s instruction method.

Hutchens said classes remain the same for Union City students in Pre-K through the 8th grade.