Union City Hires Full Time Main Street Executive Director

Union City Main Street has hired a full time Executive Director.

After multiple interviews, the Main Street Board of Directors selected Katie Graves for the position.

Following her appointment, Ms. Graves told Thunderbolt News her working experience, including a stint at Discovery Park of America, will be an asset to the job.

Ms. Graves said she was interested in the position from the moment it was open.

The new Executive Director said downtown Union City has positioned themselves well for tourism and future growth.

A photo of Main Street Executive Director Katie Jarvis has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.