Union City Holds Football Media Day

Union City High School held their annual football media day on Thursday at War Memorial Stadium.

The Golden Tornadoes are looking to improve on last years (6-5) season, which ended in the Class-2A state playoffs against eventual State Champion, Trenton Peabody.

During Thursday’s media event, second-year head coach Nick Markle told Thunderbolt News about his teams pre-season work.(AUDIO)

Coach Markle said with only 34 players on the team, he will be looking for the upper classmen to play big roles.(AUDIO)

Union City will host their first scrimmage Friday afternoon at 6:00, when they take on Dresden at the practice field.