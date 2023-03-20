Union City Home Damaged by Fire

A Union City home was damaged by fire on Friday afternoon.

Fire department reports showed firefighters were called to 608 South Ury Street around 3:30, where heavy flames and smoke was coming from the location.

Reports said the female occupant and her two children were not in the home, but two cats were reported in the residence.

A video taken by the occupants daughter showed fire coming from the back porch, where an electric heater was located near clothing.

The fire department report stated an extension cord was being used for the heater, which is believed to be the cause of the fire.

Fire fighters from Rives and South Fulton were also on the scene until around 5:00.