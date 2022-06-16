Union City Hoping to Attract Jobs Associated With Blue Oval City

Economic Development Directors in West Tennessee are all hoping to lure jobs associated with the Ford Motor Company “Blue Oval City”.

The plan to build electric trucks, and produce batteries at the Memphis Regional Megasite, comes with projections of 6,000 direct jobs.

Obion County Joint Economic Development CEO Lindsay Frilling told Thunderbolt News the local industrial park will be an attractive location for some of the projected 20,000 spin-off jobs.(AUDIO)

Ms. Frilling said she feels Obion County is positioned well to land an industry tied to the electric vehicle production.(AUDIO)

Ms. Frilling said they are already working to sell the industrial park location, and other community features, as a good fit for an industrial prospect.(AUDIO)

Ford Motor Company, and SK Innovations, has invested $5.6 billion dollars in the Blue Oval City, with production planned for 2025.