Union City Hosts Gibson County in Halfway Point of Season

The Union City Golden Tornadoes will host Gibson County in high school football on Friday night.

Union City is (4-0) on the season, and moved up to the No.3 spot in the latest Associated Press Class-2A poll.

Coach Nick Markle said it was hard to believe the regular season will be half over this week.(AUDIO)

Despite a (1-3) record, coach Markle said the Pioneers are a good football team.(AUDIO)

Kickoff at War Memorial Stadium will be at 7:00, with broadcast on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”.