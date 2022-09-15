Union City Hosts Gibson County in Halfway Point of Season
The Union City Golden Tornadoes will host Gibson County in high school football on Friday night.
Union City is (4-0) on the season, and moved up to the No.3 spot in the latest Associated Press Class-2A poll.
Coach Nick Markle said it was hard to believe the regular season will be half over this week.(AUDIO)
Despite a (1-3) record, coach Markle said the Pioneers are a good football team.(AUDIO)
Kickoff at War Memorial Stadium will be at 7:00, with broadcast on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”.