September 15, 2022
Union City Hosts Gibson County in Halfway Point of Season

The Union City Golden Tornadoes will host Gibson County in high school football on Friday night.

Union City is (4-0) on the season, and moved up to the No.3 spot in the latest Associated Press Class-2A poll.

Coach Nick Markle said it was hard to believe the regular season will be half over this week.(AUDIO)

 

Despite a (1-3) record, coach Markle said the Pioneers are a good football team.(AUDIO)

 

Kickoff at War Memorial Stadium will be at 7:00, with broadcast on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”.

Charles Choate

